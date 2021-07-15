Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘How can one defend such a performance?’: Misbah calls Pakistan’s series defeat a ‘worrying sign’ for him as head coach
cricket

‘How can one defend such a performance?’: Misbah calls Pakistan’s series defeat a ‘worrying sign’ for him as head coach

Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq conceded that the series results showed that while England had the luxury of strong bench strength, Pakistan lacked in this area.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Misbah Ul Haq: File photo(PCB/Twitter)

Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq on Wednesday confronted the media personnel after a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against a makeshift England team. He admitted that the series defeat against the hosts have left the players unsettled and the coaching staff extremely ‘worried’.

England were forced to name a second-string squad following a Covid outburst in the bio-bubble after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series. Many expected that Pakistan would have a chance to improve their record on English soil. However, a bunch of youngsters, led by Ben Stokes, turned the tables.

Pakistan batters failed to do well in the first two games. But when they put their best foot forward in the third ODI, the bowlers wobbled and let the hosts dominate. Despite setting a 332-run target, Babar Azam's Pakistan lost the final ODI by 3 wickets.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19, says report

“We were satisfied that we were on the right track after doing well in the recent series but this series has unsettled us. It looks like we are standing from where we started but we have to find a way to move forward,” Misbah said during a virtual press conference.

“I don’t know why the team was totally off-colour in this series and lost its momentum but it is a very worrying sign for me as head coach. How can one defend such a performance? No one can defend our performance and I think as a team we are all responsible be it the players, coaches or support staff,” he added.

The head coach conceded that the series results showed that while England had the luxury of strong bench strength, Pakistan lacked in this area.

ALSO READ | Video of Ashwin's all six wickets for Surrey in County match against Somerset - WATCH

“First of all England has a great backup and the luxury of a strong pool of players that we don’t have. England had choices for this series and we have limitations at certain positions especially in the middle order spaces where no one has settled down for a while,” Misbah said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
misbah ul-haq england vs pakistan
TRENDING NEWS

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP