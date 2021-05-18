'How can only 3 players be sanctioned': Michael Bevan reacts on Sandpapergate

Former Australia cricketer Michael Bevan has reacted to the recent resurgence of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal and questioned how was it possible that only three members of the Australia cricket team faced sanctioned. The infamous ball-tampering incident during the Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia had rocked Cricket Australia three years ago.

Cameron Bancroft was banned by the CA for nine months for his role in the incident, while captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed a 12-months ban.

Also read: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon respond to Sandpapergate rumours: 'Did not know foreign substance was taken onto field'

But in a recent interview with The Guardian, Bancroft insinuated that bowlers might have known about the ball-tampering, which led to a resurgence of speculations surrounding the event.

In a response to a Cricket Australia tweet, Bevan questioned why the discussion over the ball-tampering incident is still continuing after three years.

“How can this still be going on 3 years later!! Surely every player must have been interviewed? Surely the bowlers must have known? How then can only 3 players be sanctioned??” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Aussie bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc released a joint statement declaring that they were unaware about any foreign object being taken inside the game premises.

Bancroft was approached by CA integrity unit to provide any related information he has on the ball-tampering incident, but as per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the Australia batsman has backtracked on his statement and said that he has no new significant information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON