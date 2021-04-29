Home / Cricket / ‘How did he play for India’: Twitter roasts Shivam Dube after his slow innings against Mumbai Indians
‘How did he play for India’: Twitter roasts Shivam Dube after his slow innings against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube was at the receiving end of flak on social media after Twitter users took shots at the Rajasthan Royals batsman following his innings against Mumbai Indians.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Shivam Dube scored 35 off 31 balls. (IPL/Twitter)

Shivam Dube was at the receiving end of flak on social media after Twitter users took shots at the Rajasthan Royals batsman following his innings against Mumbai Indians in Match 24 of IPL 2021 in Delhi on Thursday. Batting at No. 4, Dube scored 31 off 35 balls hitting two fours and two sixes, as MI strengthened their grip on the match after RR had gotten off to a good start.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal had gotten RR off to a fantastic start putting on 66 runs for the opening wicket in 7.4 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson showed spark hitting 42 off 27 balls with Jaiswal scoring 32 off 20. But Dube’s struggle to get going draw the ire of Twitter. Here are some of the tweets of users disapproving of Dube’s innings against MI.

In the four matches before this, Dube had registered scores of 2, 17, 46 and 22. An all-rounder by trait, Dube did not bowl in the first three matches and went wicketless – 0/5 and 0/6 – against Kolkata Knight Riders and MI. Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India, scoring 114 runs and taking five wickets.

Royals posted 171/4, a total which was not enough as MI chased them down in 18.3 overs to win the match by seven wickets. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 70 off 50 balls to shepherd MI’s chase. He received support from Krunal Pandya, who scored 39 off 26 balls and even though he departed with MI still 22 away from win, Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 16 off 8 balls to finish the game and take MI to their third win of the season.

