'How did we get here?': Chopra shocked by India's loss to South Africa; 'Struggled to win a single game with best side'

Team India's twin series loss in South Africa has left the cricketing fraternity shocked but even more disappointed. Having ruled the roost across the three formats, the South Asian giants were expected to dominate a relatively young and inexperienced Proteas side. However, the reality didn't quite match the expectations and Aakash Chopra, while reacting to the developments, cannot quite believe everything that transpired.

"Last year, the overwhelming thought during India’s tour to Sri Lanka was that India can field two teams at the same time and still win. 8 months later, India struggled to win a single game in a series with the best side (minus Rohit). How did we get here?" tweeted former India opener while expressing disappointment.

Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke about the middle-order woes in the Indian team. He stated that the order at which Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer play remains very inconsistent and that most batter are not using the opportunities being presented to them.

"There is a middle muddle. The muddle is that if you play Rishabh Pant at No. 4, Iyer at No. 5 and whether you play Iyer or Suryakumar at No. 6 - I mean it's just not ready right now. You are getting opportunities but you are not grasping them."

"I was not that critical in the first match but here I am critical because you had a chance and you should have played well, same was the case in the second match - you could not capitalize," he stated.

India's tour of South Africa was a forgettable one. After winning the first Test in Centurion, they lost the next two to go down 2-1. In the ODI series, the KL Rahul-led side, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were handed a 3-0 clean sweep.

India, who are still winless in 2022, will next take on West Indies at home in a white-ball series.

