How Sachin Tendulkar reacted to viral image of Indian women’s team clicking selfie with Bismah Maroof and her baby girl

An India-Pakistan cricket battle is always described as a “blockbuster” game, a clash between two arch-rivals or nemesis, but beyond the game, the cricketers if the two nations share a great rapport. It was seen during the T20 World Cup 2021 clash when Virat Kohli had hugged Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the game, and it was witnessed on Sunday when their women's World Cup tie at the Bay Oval. And former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reacted the to the picture that went viral after the game.

India beat Pakistan in a convincing manner on Sunday in Mount Maunganui to kick off their World Cup campaign in style. After the game, the players were seen clicking selfies with Pakistan captain Bismah Mahroof and her daughter.

The selfie went viral all over the internet with fans hailing the heart-warming image and Sachin shared the image with the tweet, “What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!”

Talking about the game, India beat Pakistan for the 11th time in women's ODIs, with a 107-run win.

After opting to bat first at the Bay Oval, India got off to a poor start despite an in-form Smriti Mandhana scoring a half-century. India then revived on the back of a record 122-run stand between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana as the team posted a total of 244 for seven.

Chasing the target, Pakistan did not get off to a decent start and after the 10-over mark, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.