How the costliest buys of IPL 2026 auction are performing: A look at Prashant Veer, Aquib Dar, others' VHT performances

India's domestic one-day season has suddenly become the loudest IPL audition tape on the calendar. Just days after the IPL 2026 mini auction, the focus has shifted to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the first question is obvious: How are the highest-paid players performing?

The top end of the Indian spend this year was led by two uncapped splurges, followed by proven IPL names. The early VHT returns, though, are already telling a story: some are impacting games directly, some are still warming up.

What the top Indian buys are doing in VHT right now

Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025. (PTI)

4. Venkatesh Iyer (INR 7 cr, RCB) has had a quieter start with the bat, but he’s still touching multiple lanes. Versus Rajasthan, he made 34 off 42 and also snagged a wicket (3-0-11-1). Against Kerala, he fell for 8 in a chase that never really took off. And in the tight loss to Tamil Nadu, he had 6 and bowled 10-0-44-0. Not fireworks yet, but he has been in the game every time.

3. Ravi Bishnoi (INR 7.20 cr, RR) is already doing Bishnoi things - controlling innings and taking wickets. For Gujarat vs Services, he returned 10-1-40-3, a proper List A spell. Then, against Delhi, he struck twice again (10-0-50-2) and even picked up small batting minutes. Against Haryana, he delivered 40 runs with the bat, while picking up two more wickets with the ball (2/43). The wickets are coming for him, and he already has seven under his belt in three matches, while he is also showing his worth with the bat.

2. Auqib Nabi Dar (INR 8.40 cr, DC) has delivered one of the clearest auction to scorecard translation so far. In Jammu and Kashmir’s clash vs Vidarbha, he provided the late-order punch with 40 off 26, and backed it up with 7-1-44-1. That is the exact profile DC paid for: a cricketer who can swing momentum with both the bat and the ball in the same match.

1. Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 cr, CSK) has begun the kind of utility returns the franchise loves. Against Chandigarh, Prashant Veer chipped in with the ball (5-1-11-1) as UP rolled them cheaply. Against Baroda, he added a quick 35 off 23 and also bowled his full quota (10-0-69-0) in a high-scoring game. His best with the ball came in the first match against Hyderabad, where he picked up three wickets for 47 runs. That’s not outright domination, but it’s valuable involvement, and that matters for big-money all-phase option.

Kartik Sharma was the joint costliest Indian buy of the IPL 2026 auction, along with Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 cr to CSK), but he has not featured in the tournament so far.