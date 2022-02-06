Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / How Virat Kohli convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS in 1st ODI vs WI; 'The ball has touched the bat' - WATCH
How Virat Kohli convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS in 1st ODI vs WI; 'The ball has touched the bat' - WATCH

Virat Kohli was absolutely spot on as India reviewed successfully for the third time in the game.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Former India captain Virat Kohli was spot on with his judgement on Sunday during the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he managed to convince India's new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS. India reviewed it successfully. 

It was in the 22nd over of the game when Chahal dished out the leg-break that turned sharply, drawing Shamarah Brooks out for a forward defense. However the ball took the outside edge and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the dismissal. On-field umpire did not give it out and most Indian team members weren't convinced including Pant, who felt that the ball came off the pads and not the bat.

However, a convinced Chahal found support from Kohli who walked in towards Rohit saying that the ball hit the bat and the bat had hit the pads.

“Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad. 100 per cent I heard the sound. I felt this was out,” Kohli was heard saying. 

UltraEdge showed the spike when the ball was next to the bat and Brooks was given out by the third umpire as India reviewed successfully for the third time in the game.

Brooks departed for 12 as Chahal picked his third in the game while West Indies was reduced to six wickets. Chahal had earlier dismissed Nicolas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard to complete 100 wickets in the format. He became the 23rd Indian to the feat, fifth fastest overall and second fastest among spinners. 

Earlier in the day, India had opted to bowl first in what is their 1000th ODI game, making them the first nation to reach the four-figure mark in the format. 

 

