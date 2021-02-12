How will England tackle R Ashwin in the 2nd Test? Ben Foakes gives an interesting answer

Keeping Ravichandran Ashwin at bay will be one of the most crucial tasks for the England batsmen if they have to continue their good work in the four-match Test series against India and wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes has taken a lot of notes from his teammates ahead of the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn very early in the Test match. The young right-hander said tips from his teammates who faced Ashwin in the first Test will come in handy.

"I think just been talking to the guys who played the last game and pick up points and tips and see anything that's helpful and trying to adapt to that to my game. Play within my limits," said Foakes ahead of the second Test which begins on Saturday.

Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: "It's different to the last one. It's a different soil and darker soil. I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven't had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess." The 27-year-old, who has played five Tests and has been an understudy to Jos Buttler said.

"I found it quite tricky to read the wicket. I found in India obviously that's (turners) an avenue they would like to go down.

Foakes said that there will always be doubts after a prolonged break but he completely understands that "Jos has been outstanding".

Will it be a problem keeping up to off-spinner Dom Bess? "I think I haven't probably kept him too much. Probably kept him in a Lions game. I get a lot of time to keep him in the nets and I get a lot of time. I have kept fair bit here and Sri Lanka. So I have all my bases covered.

"Without playing not much cricket, you are going to have that slight doubt since you have not been tested in a while. Hopefully, I will be back in rhythm." He hasn't had any discussion with Buttler but has picked up cues by watching him play.

"Not really, he was shipped off as early as he can so that he could possibly spend more time with family. Purely watching how great a job he did, I was trying to pick up tips from that." Foakes said not getting to play a lot in recent times means he would have to improve and work on his DRS skills.

"I think on turning wickets keeper comes into the game with such good view. One of those things I haven't done too much. I think I did alright in Sri Lanka (in 2018). "One of those things I am not quite experienced and you try in the nets and have a look while standing back and get more experienced," he concluded.