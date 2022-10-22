Howzatt for josh? City restaurants dish out deals for India-Pak match

The greatest rivalry in international cricket is about to unfold and the electrifying energy is palpable among fans. As India and Pakistan gear up to take on each other in the T20 World Cup in Australia this Sunday, restaurants in the Capital are ready with exciting offers and menus to keep viewers entertained. Get your fix here:

Big Screen Mania

Dhansoo Café has a special screen for live T20 World Cup matches and has crafted an innovative Catch in Cricket Menu for guests with interesting delicacies like Keema Samosa, 90’s Chilli Chicken, Dhansoo Corn Seekh, Peanut Masala, Dhansoo Bhel and many more curated by Chef Ashish Singh. There are interesting additions to their menu besides interesting offers on the drinks.

Where: Dhansoo Café, Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar, Delhi & Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

Price for two: ₹ 2,000 plus taxes.

Hic, Hic, Hurray

One8 Commune is doing an exclusive tie-up with a beer brand for the T20 World Cup Live screening. The restro-bar is activating beer bucket offers of 4 and 6 at ₹825++ and ₹ 1235++ across all Delhi outlets.

Where: ONE8 Commune, multiple outlets in Civil Lines, Punjabi Bagh, and Aerocity.

Complimentary Shots

The Chatter House Delhi will screen the match. Also on the roster is an offer of a complimentary shot to every guest who has the same name as any Indian Cricket player for the entire duration of the match. For example, if someone’s name is Virat, then he gets a complimentary shot.

Where: The Chatter House, Nehru Place and Khan Market.

Raining Offers

Molecule is offering a bucket of beer and a pizza for ₹999++, complimentary shot on boundaries, and 1+1 on cocktails at Molecule Delhi. For Molecule Gurugram, on offer are two mugs (500ml ) of freshly brewed beer and 1 starter veg/non-veg at ₹699++. Not only this, they also have special cocktail by the name of Cheers Team Blue and one can also enjoy Special Molecular popcorns throughout the match.

Where: Molecule, Delhi and Gurugram.

Drunk on Cricket

Café Delhi Heights has introduced unbelievable deals like 10 Yorker (2 buckets of beer or alcoholic beverages 10 pints or 10 shots plus 3 dishes from Cosmopolitan Delhi at ₹2,495 only. One can also pick a special offer by the name of Catch Out with a cocktail at the price of ₹1,395 wherein you can choose from a variety of cocktails plus 2 dishes from Cosmopolitan Delhi. There is Power Play at the price of ₹2,995 which has plenty of beer buckets (6 pints), 8 shots of alcoholic beverages and 4 dishes from Cosmopolitan Delhi. There are other offers like Super Six and Perfect Over in bottle at the price of ₹1,695 and ₹3,995 only.

Where: Café Delhi Heights, multiple outlets in Delhi.

Victory is (A) Sweet

Rizq is screening its very first India-Pakistan match with an exciting offer of 1 + 1 on cocktails and a special comfort platter by the name of Bring It On. There is also a special victory dessert if India win.

Where: Rizq, Defence Colony.

