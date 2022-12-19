Huge controversy as Babar Azam at loggerheads with PCB, Pakistan captain refuses to take field in protest: Report

The third Test between Pakistan and England took a huge controversial turn after captain Babar Azam refused to take field on Day 2 in Karachi. Initially, it was believed that Babar was unwell, but former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that it a form of protest on the skipper's part after the hotel security had stopped him from going out for dinner the night before. Babar and a few players were supposed to head out for a meal but the security targetted Babar in particular refusing him to go out. The intrusive security measures left Babar furious, as a result of which he stayed off the field with Mohammad Rizwan dictating proceedings.

"An incident took place last night. It has come out in the media that is why I am revealing it, otherwise I wouldn't have. The players were supposed to go out for dinner with family. The security needs to be made aware of it. The players, including Azhar Ali, Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam had informed them. But when they reached the lobby and were about to get inside the car, the security told Babar that he can't go out and the rest cannot. So no one went," Latif told a local news channel.

As per a report in PTI, Babar and the security guard were then involved in a heated argument before the Pakistan captain went back to his room. The PCB is yet to generate an official statement on the matter and tried to diffuse the controversy and cover it by announcing Babar was nursing a severe headache because of which he did not take the field. However, the real reason was something else. "It is for their own good and Pakistan cricket," the news agency quoted a PCB source. Babar later obviously came on and resumed his captaincy duties.

The security surrounding Pakistan cricket has been a hot topic over the last year. Last September, New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the first ODI due to 'security concerns', which not only created an uproar in Pakistan cricket but led to an ripple effect as England, who were supposed to tour the country for a Test series, too decided to postpone the series, one that is being played right now.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are staring at a 0-3 whitewash against England in Karachi. England, already, 2-0 up with wins in Rawalpindi and Multan, need another 55 to win with 2 days left and eight wickets in hand. Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, setting England a target of 167 out of which they have knocked off 112 for the loss of two wickets.

