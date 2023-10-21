Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 21 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM

Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Hyderabad squad -

Aman Perala, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, G Aniketh Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni

Mizoram squad -

Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Gaurav Singh, J Biakthanpuia, Lalhruaizela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, Rohan Chowdhury, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Tc Vanlalremruata

