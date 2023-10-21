Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 21, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Match will start on 21 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Hyderabad squad -
Aman Perala, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, G Aniketh Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni
Mizoram squad -
Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Gaurav Singh, J Biakthanpuia, Lalhruaizela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, Rohan Chowdhury, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Tc Vanlalremruata

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score, Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 21 Oct 2023 03:34 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Details
    Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Hyderabad and Mizoram to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Hyderabad Mizoram Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
