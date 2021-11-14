'I am happy. I showed off': Jaydev Unadkat clarifies 'just another pace bowler who can bat' tweet which caused uproar

Jaydev Unadkat has clarified his earlier tweet which sent social media into a frenzy, saying it was nothing more than the left-arm pacer enjoying his success. On Friday, Unadkat posted a small clip of him batting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and hitting some incredible shots, with the caption, "Just another pace bowler who can bat," with a wink face. Fans immediately likened it to a potential jibe at the BCCI or all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been struggling with the bat and is hardly bowling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, on Saturday, Unadkat posted another tweet, this time clarifying that the earlier tweet wasn't referred to anyone. "By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?),” tweeted Unadkat.

Also Read | MS Dhoni features in John Cena's latest Instagram post, fans say ‘just two legends shaking hands’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Weighing in further, Unadkat requested people to not make a mountain out of a molehill. Social media surely isn't a forgiving place, and understanding the seriousness of it, the left-arm quick urged his fans and followers to not take things the wrong way.

"Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not," Unadkat posted in continuation of his earlier tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Weighing in further, Unadkat requested people to not make a mountain out of a molehill. Social media surely isn't a forgiving place, and understanding the seriousness of it, the left-arm quick urged his fans and followers to not take things the wrong way.

"Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not," Unadkat posted in continuation of his earlier tweet.

|#+|

A Ranji Trophy winner with Saurashtra, Unadkat last played for India in March of 2018. Ever since, despite putting up wonderful performances for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit, a recall to the Indian team has eluded him. Unadkat, currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has grabbed nine wickets in five games while scoring an unbeaten 58 against Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON