'I am like a kid who wants to play under MS Dhoni': Rising star labels CSK as 'personal favourite' ahead of mega-auction

MS Dhoni is a name synonymous with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Widely regarded as one of the finest tactical brains in the sport, Dhoni is among the most successful captains of all time, having led the Indian team to three ICC trophies. He's proved his captaincy prowess in the IPL as well. The Chennai franchise has won the title four times and it flaunts the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bunch of players have shared their experiences while playing under Dhoni's leadership and all-rounder Deepak Hooda also wants to join the list. The 26-year-old Hooda, who is a part of India's ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, could fetch a hefty price in the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

ALSO READ | 'Didn't feel like I was where I wanted to be..': NZ star reveals two big reasons for opting out of IPL mega auction

When asked about his preferred team in the T20 league, Hooda named Chennai Super Kings as his "personal favourite" while expressing his desire to play under Dhoni. But the hard-hitting all-rounder is first looking to thrive in Indian colours in the West Indies ODIs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is nothing like that. As of now, Deepak is not waiting for the auction on the 12th and 13th, he is just waiting for the 6th. There is no team as such, I just want to play. But my personal favourite team is the Chennai Super Kings. I am like a kid who wants to play under MS Dhoni," Hooda told India News.

Dhoni's calm demeanour and calculated approach set him apart from many of his peers, and Hooda said he's had multiple conversations with the former India skipper. Earlier, Hooda was part of the Nidahas Trophy squad in Bangladesh four seasons back but didn't get a chance to play.

"I am MS Dhoni's die-hard fan, I like his leadership as well. I have spoken to him many times. When I had come to the Indian team earlier as well, Dhoni bhai was also there. Then also I used to talk to him and after that, whenever we have met we have spoken," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda was previously a part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) where he worked with head coach Anil Kumble. He further talked about things he imbibed from the Indian spin great.

"I got to learn a lot from Anil Kumble over the last two years. He is himself a legend, he has 1000 international wickets. Obviously, even if you talk a sentence or word with him, it is a learning for you. I was able to handle pressure better because Anil Sir was there.

"I matured a lot in the last two years. I was in the midst of very good people, Anil Sir is one among them, who improved me mentally as well as my game. I had gone after having not played domestic cricket but still played the first game in the IPL. The way he used to explain my role, I used to be extremely clear," Hooda further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda's decision to shift his base from Baroda to Rajasthan augured well for his revival. He decided to leave Baroda following a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya and turned up for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as Vijay Hazare Trophy. Hooda is also being seen as a potential finisher in limited-overs cricket, having played 141 T20 games so far.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are scheduled to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.