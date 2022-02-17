Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I am not finished yet': Veteran India bowler sends message to former franchise after going unsold in IPL auction
cricket

'I am not finished yet': Veteran India bowler sends message to former franchise after going unsold in IPL auction

The Indian bowler went unsold in the IPL mega auction last week.
IPL Auction.(IPL)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 11:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals finished the Indian Premier League mega auction with 23 players in their squad, adding stars like David Warner (who makes a return to the Delhi franchise), Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman among others to their roster. The franchise had retained captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje ahead of the auction.

While Warner returns to Delhi franchise after 9 years, many players from the previous year's squad will not be a part of the franchise's roster this year. One of those is Amit Mishra, who had been a part of the Capitals since 2015. In two separate stints with DC (2008-2010; 2015-2021), Mishra went on to become one of the leading spin bowlers in the league.

The 39-year-old leg-spinner is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history (166 wickets in 154 matches). Mishra went unsold in the IPL auction but after the event finished in Bengaluru, the leg-spinner insisted that he wasn't “finished yet.”

“Thanks @ParthJindal11 for the kind words & your acknowledgment of my services for the team. I am truly humbled! But, I am not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of @DelhiCapitals…only if DC needs me! I am always in their corner. #ibleedDC,” wrote Mishra.

RELATED STORIES

Mishra was one of many senior players including Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma, and Piyush Chawla among others who went unsold in the mega auction in Bengaluru.

Mishra was the part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the second phase of the 2021 edition but didn't play a single game as the side reached the playoffs of the tournament.

The leg-spinner had last played in the Indian domestic circuit in 2019 and his professional appearances had been limited to the Indian Premier League ever since. Mishra has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far. His last international appearance came in 2017 in a T20 against England.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 auction ipl 2022 amit mishra delhi capitals
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP