'I am not finished yet': Veteran India bowler sends message to former franchise after going unsold in IPL auction

Delhi Capitals finished the Indian Premier League mega auction with 23 players in their squad, adding stars like David Warner (who makes a return to the Delhi franchise), Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman among others to their roster. The franchise had retained captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje ahead of the auction.

While Warner returns to Delhi franchise after 9 years, many players from the previous year's squad will not be a part of the franchise's roster this year. One of those is Amit Mishra, who had been a part of the Capitals since 2015. In two separate stints with DC (2008-2010; 2015-2021), Mishra went on to become one of the leading spin bowlers in the league.

The 39-year-old leg-spinner is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history (166 wickets in 154 matches). Mishra went unsold in the IPL auction but after the event finished in Bengaluru, the leg-spinner insisted that he wasn't “finished yet.”

“Thanks @ParthJindal11 for the kind words & your acknowledgment of my services for the team. I am truly humbled! But, I am not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of @DelhiCapitals…only if DC needs me! I am always in their corner. #ibleedDC,” wrote Mishra.

Mishra was one of many senior players including Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma, and Piyush Chawla among others who went unsold in the mega auction in Bengaluru.

Mishra was the part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the second phase of the 2021 edition but didn't play a single game as the side reached the playoffs of the tournament.

The leg-spinner had last played in the Indian domestic circuit in 2019 and his professional appearances had been limited to the Indian Premier League ever since. Mishra has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far. His last international appearance came in 2017 in a T20 against England.