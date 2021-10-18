'I am sure it's not only about Kohli': Gambhir gives multiple reasons as to why India must strive to win T20 World Cup

The upcoming T20 World Cup is of special value to Team India as it will be Virat Kohli's last assignment as the T20I captain. Addressing the importance of the occasion, former India opener Gautam Gambhir explained why it's so important for the national side to win lift the cup.

Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports' show, ‘Follow the Blues’, said that India would look to end up the trophy not only because this is Kohli's last chapter as captain but also because it's been more than a decade since the side last laid their hands on the trophy.

“All he would be looking for is to win the T20 competition and I'm sure that the entire team will be looking to do that as well because it's been a long 14 years of wait. I'm sure that it's not only about Virat Kohli that he's going to be captaining India for the last time in the T20 format, it's about just winning the tournament and him winning as captain will be icing on the cake.," remarked Gambhir.

Meanwhile, talking about MS Dhoni's inclusion as the mentor for the T20 World Cup, the former southpaw commented:

“To share his experience with some of the young guys who are playing their first World Cup, which is going to be very important because playing in the World Cup is a completely different piece. So, you would need that experienced someone who's been there done that. So, MS could definitely try and share all his experiences with some of the young cricketers.”

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Before the opener, they will play two warm-up games against England and Australia.