'I believe that India is very lucky, it may be a problem for other countries': VVS Laxman lauds India's talent pool

The depth of Indian cricket, currently, is immense, to say the least. The fact that the BCCI has sent one team to England and will send a second-string Indian side to Sri Lanka in July bears a testament to the enviable talent of Indian cricket.

The main team, led by Virat Kohli, will locks horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final followed by a five-match Test series against England. On the other hand, India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka. That particular side is expected to consist of a few senior players, who failed to make the cut in the main team, along with a handful of uncapped players.

The times ahead are definitely exciting for Indian cricket and this is something that former India batsman VVS Laxman also recognizes. While speaking to Sportstar, Laxman was asked whether this culture of sending two different teams can become a norm. The last time it happened was in 1998 when one team featured in the Commonwealth Games and the other one played in the Sahara Cup in Toronto. Laxman observed:

"What happened over the last couple of years in Indian cricket is very exciting. We have a very strong pool of players to choose from. Our domestic structure is so robust that there is so much opportunity for unearthing a lot of talented players."

The 46-year-old also heaped praise on his teammate Rahul Dravid's contribution and the IPL, saying these two factors helped in recognizing quality players.

"The India A programme under Rahul (Dravid) and the contribution of NCA and of course the IPL - these three - are the reasons why we got so many quality players. And the best thing is that by default (may not be by design) a lot of these players got opportunities to showcase their talents and that’s why the confidence level is so high," Laxman added.

Concluding his point, Laxman said that this concept is something Team India can definitely adopt in the future. "I believe that India is very lucky to have so many talented players. It may be a problem for other countries because the talent pool is not as deep as it is available for us. So definitely, India can look at fielding two teams. We are fortunate to have some experienced players who will be going to Sri Lanka, who can walk into any international side." Laxman opined.

The Indian team is currently under quarantine in Southampton, England. The entire contingent, including the support and coaching staff, and the women's team, checked in at the Hilton Hotel on June 3. The hotel is located on the premises of the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the grand finale.

