I don't think those days will ever return: Curtley Ambrose makes a staggering declaration about West Indies cricket

Fast bowling great Curtley Ambrose has remarked that West Indies will not witness the same success as the 80s and 90s again as the current lot of players have not understood how much the game means to the people of the region.

"Most of the youngsters we have now probably don’t quite understand what cricket means to West Indians in the West Indies and abroad because cricket is the only sport that really unites Caribbean people," Ambrose said while speaking on the Talk Sports Live show in Antigua.

Ambrose, who took 405 Test wickets in 98 Tests between 1988 and 2000, said the side, despite having a couple of quality players, is going to find it very difficult to find players who come close to possessing the talent of Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Clive Llyod or Courtney Walsh.

"This is no disrespect to the players we have now because we have a couple of guys who have some quality in them and can become great, but what we have to understand is that I don’t think we will ever see those great, exceptional glory days again.

It’s going to be difficult to find another Viv Richards or a Haynes and Greenidge, a Brian Lara, Richie Richardson, you know, a Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and the list goes on and on, Clive Lloyd. It’s going to be extremely difficult to find those quality players again," he added.

The 57-year-old, while making the staggering declaration, also stated that West Indies can go as far as climbing up the ICC rankings but the glory days from the glorious era will never return.

"When we were the best team in the world, West Indians all over the globe could walk and boast about how good we were because we were the best, so it’s going to be difficult to see those glory days again. Yes, we can be competitive and climb up the ICC rankings and be a force to be reckoned with again, but those glory days, I don’t think we will see them again," he concluded.