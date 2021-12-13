'I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi's sympathy': Pakistan star refuses to play PSL 7 after being picked in Silver category

Kamran Akmal has publicly voiced his displeasure with Peshawar Zalmi after being picked in the Silver category of the draft for the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter wants to withdraw from the competition, and has said that the PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players "rather than pick me in the Silver category."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation on theYouTube channel "Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal", he said: "Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore."

"Please release me because I don’t deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi's sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons."

Akmal further said that when his category changed from Platinum to Gold last time, he was taken aback. The 39-year-old believes he deserves the Gold category based on his performance but he wasn't looking for any "sympathy" from the team management.

"Please release me because I don’t deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi's sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I was surprised with my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record. I had motivated myself to play even when I was demoted to the Gold category. But suddenly being drafted into a lower category, after having done well for so many years, is very difficult. While they agreed to pay me the salary as per the Gold category, it's not about the money," Akmal further said.

Akmal, who has scored 1820 runs including three tons in the competition, also tweeted that the previous six seasons had been a "great journey" for him, thanking franchise owner Javed Afridi, and team members Daren Sammy and Wahab Riaz.

“Last 6 seasons it was a great journey..Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10 @darensammy88 @WahabViki..I think i don’t deserve to play in this category…Thank you once again..@PeshawarZalmi Best of luck..Thank You all the fans for supporting," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON