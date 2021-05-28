'I feel I can be his lucky charm': Virat Kohli's U-19 WC-winning team pacer 'wants to help India win main World Cup'

India fast bowler Siddharth Kaul played a key role in the India U-19 team led by Virat Kohli that had won the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Now, the right-arm fast bowler wants to do it for the senior team led by Kohli once again.

Kohli has achieved numerous plaudits to his name already. The right-hander has emerged as one of the best batsmen in the world over the years, smashing several records on his way to greatness. Kohli is regarded as the only player at the moment who can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries record. He has also established himself a successful captain, becoming the first Indian captain to lead India to Test series win in Australia.

Also read: ICC announces WTC final playing conditions: India, New Zealand to share trophy if match ends in a draw or a tie

But he is yet to win a World Cup trophy for India, and Kaul believes he can prove to be captain Kohli's 'lucky charm' yet again.

“I am happy with the run I had in the Indian team. But my dream is to help India win a World Cup in the coming years. If I stay, and the way I am building my game continues, then I definitely want to win India the World Cup. It is my dream. Just like how I helped India win the U-19 World Cup, I want to help India win the main World Cup too. With Virat Kohli as captain, I feel I can be his lucky charm,” Siddharth Kaul told Sportskeeda.

“I will continue to perform with all my might. God willing, I will be part of the World Cup team. I don’t want to change anything or do anything differently. Nothing happens by doing that because if you lose the ability you previously had, what’s the point of it? It would be better to enhance and improve my existing ability so much that no one can point a finger at me," he further added.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be on the verge of winning his first major ICC trophy next month as India face off against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton starting from June 18th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON