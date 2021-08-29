'I feel need to be a part of that team because my journey started from red-ball': Iyer on his Test cricket aspirations

Shreyas Iyer, who is set to return to professional cricket in the second phase of IPL 2021 after recuperating from a shoulder injury, has revealed his aspirations of playing Test cricket for India.

Iyer has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is in the national colours but is yet to make his Test debut. He, however, feels he is ready to realise "every kid's dream" of playing all formats.

"Whenever I open the Indian Cricket Team's page on Instagram, I personally feel that I need to be a part of that team because my journey started from red-ball and my Ranji Trophi and India 'A' scenarios have been really smooth so far. So, I feel that I can be a part of that team and help them definitely be as consistent as they are going right now.

"And it's definitely every kid's dream to play all formats and you know, it will happen very soon, I am positive about that," Shreyas Iyer told Sports Today's YouTube channel in an interview on Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals player also talked about why he and the players of his generation consider Test cricket to be the pinnacle of their careers. He said:

"It tests you mentally and physically, both because five days, standing on the ground, it's not an easy task. I've done that in the past and you know, we used to play eight games back-to-back in the Ranji Trophy... that takes a lot of toll on your mind, it's a totally different level. Especially with the way the Indian team is going right now, I personally feel it would be fun to be a part of it."

Iyer will take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 with Delhi Capitals. Before injuring his shoulder while fielding during the India-England series in March 2021, Iyer was the captain. In his absence, Rishabh Pant was made captain. It will be interesting to see whether Iyer is reinstated in the position.