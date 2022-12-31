‘I felt equally bad when he didn’t reply to my calls and messages': Pakistan star hits out hard at Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja's fortunes in Pakistan have taken a dramatic turn ever since he was ousted as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB).He is under fire from former cricketers to present ones who are now exposing his high-handedness and indifferent attitude during his tenure as PCB boss. The 60-year-old was removed from his post after Pakistan's humiliating 0-3 loss to England in the Test series at home recently.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has joined the bandwagon to condemn Ramiz's acts as the Chairman of PCB. While interacting with former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on his YouTube channel, Wahab responded to Ramiz's astonishment of being ill-treated despite being a former international cricketer for Pakistan. The 37 year-old reiterated his earlier comments that he(Ramiz) had treated him with disdain while being in his position of power.

"Ramiz Raja, after being sacked as the PCB chairman, said that being a former cricketer, he should not have been treated this way. That is why I made those comments. The thing was that I had called him around four times, and texted him twice or thrice," said Wahab.

"He didn't pick up any of my calls, nor did he reply to my messages. I just wanted to make it clear that if he is feeling bad now, I too felt equally bad at the time. He could have at least replied," he hit out.

Wahab further launched a scathing attack on Ramiz and said that respect should be same for everyone irrespective of one's position or status.

"Whatever happened to Ramiz Raja was because of the government. We had no say in his removal. But if he is talking about respect, it should be the same for everyone. It doesn't matter if it's a small cricketer, a big cricketer, or an ex-cricketer. Everyone should be treated well," said Wahab.

Earlier, Ramiz had revealed to his fans on social media, how he was ill-treated by the incumbent Najam Sethi-led PCB at the time of transfer of chairmanship. The 60-year-old had compared the sudden entry of newly appointed officials to a raid by Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) of Pakistan.

“Aisa inhone hamla kiya cricket board mein aake. Mera saman bhi nahi lene diya inlogo ne. Subah yeh 9 baje, 17 bande dhandate fir rahe they cricket board mein. Jaise ki koi FIA ka chapa par gaya. (They way they attacked the cricket board. They didn't even let me take my stuff. Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed at the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan has raided the office), " Ramiz had shared.

