Hardik and Krunal Pandya meet Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of India's home series against Sri Lanka

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will captain the team in their upcoming T20I series at home against Sri Lanka, on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Pandya was accompanied by his brother and fellow India cricketer Krunal Pandya and the pair can be seen in photographs that he posted on Twitter with Shah.

"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The 29-year-old Hardik will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He was named the captain of the T20I team and was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played in the second week of January. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs.

Pandya made an extraordinary comeback to international cricket earlier this year after losing his spot due to his struggles with injury. He won matches for India with both bat and ball during their successful limited overs tour of England. Hardik has already led India successfully in Ireland and New Zealand but his captaincy skills first came to the forefront during IPL 2022. He left Mumbai Indians, and was appointed the captain of the new franchise Gujarat Titans. Hardik performed with both bat and ball and led GT to the title on the first attempt. Since then, his graph as a leader has only been rising.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said not many people thought Hardik would be this successful as a captain in the IPL.

"We were all taken by surprise. Come on, who thought Hardik Pandya would be such a raging success in the IPL as a captain? In a long season, just the way he handles the team. Just how he looked as a leader was surprising. Considering he is bowling now and the impact he is making on the field, this is the right time to reward Hardik with leadership," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

