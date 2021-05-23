'I felt something was slightly off': KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy recalls 'tough' battle with Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two players who were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Indian Premier League 2021 bio-bubble. Soon after reports of several players and staff members testing positive broke out and eventually, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to suspend the 14th edition of the T20 league IPL.

In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Chakravarthy opened up on his tough battle with Covid-19 and described how he spent his time while being under quarantine.

“I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training at full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon,” Chakravarthy said.

“The toughest thing about contracting Covid-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and teammates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm,” he added.

“I felt something was slightly off on May 1. I felt tired. There was no cough whatsoever, but I had little fever, so I didn’t attend our training session. I immediately informed the team management and they arranged for an RT-PCR test quickly. I was immediately quarantined and isolated, away from the rest of my KKR team-mates, in a separate wing of the hotel. Soon, I found out that I’d tested positive.

“I was in isolation for 12 days. There’s a bit of sameness to your routine: being in the same room, having the same food almost. But I just had to find ways to get through the day. I’d wake up late, around 9 am, have a light breakfast, then begin my web shows and movies marathon on Netflix and Amazon Prime. In between, I’d catch up with cousins and friends over video calls. After lunch, I’d take my medicines and speak to my family. Thankfully, they handled the situation calmly,” he signed off.

