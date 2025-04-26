'I have been single for over three years': Shubman Gill sets the record straight, denies 'ridiculous' link-up rumours

India batter Shubman Gill, set the record straight, saying he has been single for three years as he denied all the ‘ridiculous’ link-up rumours. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter India, the Gujarat Titans captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said he is not bothered by the constant rumours about him as he knows the truth. Shubman Gill says he has been single for three years. (HT_PRINT)

For the uninitiated, Shubman Gill has been rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara in the past. His name was also linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan a few years back.

"I mean, I've been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that why I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like," said Gill.

"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship," he added.

However, in a new interview, Shubman Gill declined all rumours. He also addressed his mind space when he heard specific chants while batting or fielding.

"I've told this many times, but I don't know it's like an automatic switch. I don't think any batter can hear those chants. It's like it's hard for me to explain. But when you're in the zone, you can't hear people chanting or anything. You are so focused on the job that is there for you to finish. You're so focused on okay, this bowler is bowling at me. This is how much we need to score or these are the things that I need to do," said Gill.

"You're so focused on okay, which gaps do I need to hit or if he bowls there. Where do I need to hit this next shot or this next phase? How do I need to play? You're so focused on these things. So you don't really hear the chants, but when you are fielding then you have a lot more, then you can hear them especially when you're fielding on the boundary or when you're closer to them basically. That's when you can hear them," he added.

‘Winning Champions Trophy special feeling’

Earlier this year, Shubman Gill was a part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad. Speaking about the same, the right-hander said it was a special feeling to win the tournament with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"To do it players with Rohit bhai, Virat bhai, it's hard to describe the feeling. Sports is the only thing that crowns you as the best in the world," said Gill.

"It's all about doing your work, believing in the process. Whatever happens, just let it happen," he added.

Currently, Shubman Gill is leading Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points.

The team will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 28.