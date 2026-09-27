‘I have never been a guy who practised a lot’: Virat Kohli's unfazed admission after another masterclass against WI

Virat Kohli offered an intriguing glimpse into the methods behind his longevity after producing a vintage ODI masterclass against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, revealing that, contrary to what his reputation for relentless preparation might suggest, he has “never been a guy who practised a lot.”

Virat Kohli scored 139* in the first ODI against West Indies. (PTI)

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Kohli was at the centre of India’s emphatic eight-wicket victory in the opening ODI, smashing an unbeaten 139 from just 88 deliveries as the hosts chased down West Indies’ 295 for seven in only 41.4 overs. His innings came at a strike rate of 157.95 and complemented captain Shubman Gill’s 110, with the pair putting together a 151-run partnership that effectively dismantled the West Indies attack.

It was also an innings of considerable historical significance. Kohli entered the match requiring 59 runs to become only the second men's batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. He crossed the landmark in his 303rd innings, considerably quicker than Tendulkar, before carrying on to convert the occasion into his 55th ODI century.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet when Kohli was asked after the match about how he continues to produce performances of this quality, his answer was less about hours spent hitting balls in the nets and more about knowing exactly what his game and body require. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet when Kohli was asked after the match about how he continues to produce performances of this quality, his answer was less about hours spent hitting balls in the nets and more about knowing exactly what his game and body require. {{/usCountry}}

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“I mean just the understanding of your game. Keeping myself really fit. I have never been a guy who practised a lot. It is about staying fresh, staying in the moment and get used to this template more often. I stay visibly fit and it allows me to execute the way I want to be out there in the middle,” Kohli said.

Kohli explains the method behind his longevity

The remark is particularly striking because few cricketers of Kohli's generation have been associated as closely with preparation and personal discipline. His explanation, however, suggested that his approach at this stage of his career is not necessarily about the quantity of practice. It is about remaining physically prepared, mentally fresh and sufficiently clear about his game to reproduce it when the contest demands it.

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That was evident against West Indies. Kohli walked in after Rohit Sharma's dismissal for 32 and never allowed the chase to drift. Gill provided the stability at the other end, but Kohli continually pushed the scoring rate, eventually finishing unbeaten as India reached 300 for two with 50 deliveries remaining.

For all the numbers accumulated along the way, Kohli insisted that milestones have never been the primary motivation behind his career.

“Well, thank you firstly for the kind words. My focus has never really been on these milestones so to say. It is just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team. Whatever achievements come along, obviously I am really blessed to be in this position to be able to play this long. We have a very blessed life and blessed journey. Plenty of people want to be here, we need to put our head down and work hard,” he said.

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Also Read: Virat Kohli hits 15000 ODI runs, leaves Sachin Tendulkar's record behind with fastest-ever march to the milestone

There was also a noticeably reflective tone to Kohli's assessment of where he stands now. With his international career restricted to the ODI format, every appearance carries greater distance between one assignment and the next, something that has seemingly made him more conscious of enjoying what remains.

“I am just very grateful and happy with where I am at the moment. We get caught up with the hustle of life. So much love from the fans and it can be easy to forget where you came from. I enjoy each and every minute that I play for India. Could have been a possibility that I wouldn't have played for India but I am getting to live these amazing moments. As a cricket player, this is what I dreamt of.”

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On a night when another enormous statistical landmark arrived, Kohli's explanation perhaps revealed something more interesting than the number itself. At 37, his formula appears increasingly simple: understand his game, preserve his freshness, maintain the physical standards that have defined his career — and let the runs follow.