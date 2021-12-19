'I have reached home': Harbhajan Singh engages in hilarious Twitter banter with Suresh Raina and Jonty Rhodes

It's no secret that Harbhajan Singh likes having fun on social media. The senior India off-spinner has often poked fun at his mates, and his latest banter with former players Suresh Raina and Jonty Rhodes is the latest example of his Twitter antics.

It all started with Raina sharing a picture of himself in his car with the caption, "#weekendvibes". In response, Rhodes put up a picture of his "train seat", pointing out how it looked more comfortable than Raina's "ride."

"My train seat looks more comfortable than your ride @ImRaina," tweeted the former South African cricketer. Raina too expressed his desire to join Rhodes on the train travel. "I am sure @JontyRhodes8. You totally deserve it. Hope to get on that train with you sometime soon," wrote the former Chennai Super Kings star.

Harbhajan too joined the chat to flaunt his "ride" and even teased the two by saying that he's reached home. "My ride isn’t that bad @JontyRhodes8 @ImRaina. Thumbs up".

"I have reached Home @JontyRhodes8 @ImRaina have you??" quipped Harbhajan in his tweet.

The 41-year-old Harbhajan, who has not officially retired from competitive cricket, could be seen joining the support staff of at least a couple of IPL franchises. According to reports, Harbhajan will play a key role in one of the teams next season.

"The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience.

"He will take an active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks," an IPL source privy to the development had told PTI.

Harbhajan was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders during the last edition of the IPL but didn't get a game in the UAE leg of the league. However, he did contribute to guiding spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who has now become an integral part of the Kolkata outfit.

Previously a part of high-profile franchises like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan has played 163 IPL matches, taking 150 wickets at an average of 26. On the biggest stage, Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is and was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He is India's fourth-highest Test wicket-taker at present with 417 scalps, only behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin on the list.