'I just don't see where the gap is': Michael Atherton unsure of IPL rescheduling

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes the BCCI will find it tough to reschedule the remaining IPL 2021 after the tournament was suspended indefinitely after 29 matches in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several cricketers returned positive tests which led to the postponement of the league and as the BCCI looks for a window later this year to conduct the remaining matches, Atherton feels it will be a tough task given the packed calendar that lies ahead.

"It is a logistical challenge. The IPL not only has a high number of domestic Indian players, but players from all around the world," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"The IPL is obviously worth a lot of money to the global game - I think it brings in a third of the game's global revenue - so people will be keen to see it staged, but the logistics are very tricky for the tournament now."

Atherton's views make sense. With no immediate solution to India's pandemic woes, the only window BCCI can target is sometime later this year, but with various series already lines-up, the board may face a stiff challenge. India tour England for the Word Test Championship final, followed by a five-Test series. Later in the year, India host New Zealand a little before the T20 World Cup, followed by the ICC event itself.

The only available slot for the board to stage the remainder of the IPL is just before or after the T20 World Cup, but questions over the participation of overseas players, it may take quite a bit of an effort for the board to complete this year's IPL even if it is stages outside in the UAE.

"I just don't see where the gap [in the schedule] is. India come to England for five Test matches in the summer - and that ends around mid-September. Then the T20 World Cup, which is supposed to be in India - but who knows, they may have to move that tournament to the UAE - takes place in mid-October," said Atherton.

"There is maybe a gap there, but all countries will already have their pre-T20 World Cup preparations baked in now - England are due to go to Bangladesh and Pakistan, for example - and you're also asking India's players, who have spent long, long periods inside these bubbles, and then asking them to spend more time in one, it seems hard to me."