'I just ran towards Virat bhaiya and hugged him': Siraj recalls 'best surprise of life' given by Kohli; 'It became news'

Virat Kohli deserves a lot of credit for changing the landscape of India’s fast bowling contingent. Besides playing a few role in shaping the established bowlers, Kohli also handed debuts to deserving young pacers such as Mohammed Siraj. The young pacer had played a handful of T20Is where he did not have much to show for his performance, but his excellent performances in the IPL paved the way for an India debut in the MCG Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020. And the rest, as they say, is history. Siraj was one of the biggest positives of Indian cricket in the year 2021.

Siraj holds Kohli in high regards, and rightfully so. The 27-year-old pacer narrated an incident surrounding Virat Kohli during his IPL days in 2018, when a gesture from the former RCB captain had floored him. "I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said "I have a stiff back miyan, I can't come." I told him to rest. What more could I say," Siraj said on the RCB podcast.

"But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won't come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki."

A picture of Kohli, along with the rest of his RCB teammates enjoying biryani at Siraj's home in Hyderabad had gone viral. Siraj had posted the image on his Instagram handle, captioning it: "It was an honour for me and my Family to welcome you all. Thanks a lot for taking out your precious time and joining us at place for dinner. It really means a lot."

Siraj was one of the three players retained by RCB for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 season.