'I know people doubted me. Said he played IPL, can't perform in big series': Nitish Reddy openly challenges doubters

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy admitted that there were some people who doubted his Test credentials ahead of the series, but now he is happy to prove them wrong.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was elated to prove his critics wrong with his maiden Test century on a grand stage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at MCG. The 22-year-old fought hard in the lower-middle order and scored a century while batting at the number 8 spot to rescue India once again in the ongoing Test series. Nitish was fast-tracked into the Indian set-up after his exploits with both bat and ball in the IPL 2024 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He impressed many on his debut T20I series against Bangladesh, but there were still doubts over his red-ball credentials when the selectors picked him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a brilliant century at MCG.(AP)
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a brilliant century at MCG.(AP)

He got a chance in India's XI for the first Test straightaway and showed fighting spirit with the bat in both innings to announce his arrival. The team management showed faith in him and stuck with him in the XI so far in the series.

Reddy admitted that there were some people who doubted his Test credentials ahead of the series, but now he is happy to prove them wrong.

"Some people doubted me, saying a youngster from the IPL can't perform in such a big series," he said. "I just want to prove them wrong. I want people to know I'm here to give 100% for the Indian team," Reddy said in the press conference after Day 4's play.

Reddy said that he has not achieved overnight success and has been working hard for the past two to three years to improve his skills.

"For you guys, it might seem like one or two months, but for me, it's about the last two to three years. I've worked hard on my batting and bowling during that time," he added.

'Not happy with the way I'm bowling': Nitish Kumar Reddy

The 22-year-old youngster made an honest admission that he still needs to work on his bowling and expressed to desire to play a full-fledged all-rounder role for the Indian team.

"I am still not happy with the way I'm bowling, and I hope that I come back strong in bowling, and I want to fulfil that allrounder slot in the coming days. I can see my last three years, two years, how hard I have been working on my batting and bowling, obviously fitness is main for me as an allrounder, and I kept pushing myself," he said.

