'I Know WV from the last 20 years, I mean personally': Former India wicketkeeper says women's cricket needs continuity

The Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to name former cricketer Ramesh Powar as the new head coach of the women’s cricket team. With that decision, WV Raman’s tenure in women’s cricket came to an end. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Powar for the top job as India eye world titles in ODI and T20Is.

Raman was able to guide the Indian women’s T20 team to a runner-up finish at the women's T20 World Cup last year. The former India batsman’s ouster has been seen as a shock to many.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta commented on Powar’s appointment while stating that women’s cricket needs some continuity.

"I Know WV from the last 20 years, I mean personally. He came in as our coach in 2001 and I have obviously a great rapport with Ramesh, obviously I have played a lot with him and against him. The only thing which strikes me as you mentioned, it hasn't been too long with WV and whatever he has done. He has done well, my only concern is that there has to be some continuity,” said the former India wicket-keeper batsman.

"The last time Indian cricket team a major tournament, played the finals of the World Cup. Like I said both of them are extremely close to me and I like both of them but I just wish there is some continuity. There hasn't been much cricket (for India Women due to Covid-19) so I don't know on what basis WV Raman was not there. You can ask the same question why Ramesh was initially sacked because he did fairly well as well. So, I just hope there is continuity now," Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.

Raman on Friday said he doesn't want to talk about women's cricket any longer as his tenure as coach has ended.

"So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended.. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends," Raman tweeted.

Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON