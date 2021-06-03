'I love watching him bat': Sunil Gavaskar names one modern-day player he would have wanted to bat like

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has admitted that he is a fan of T20 cricket, unlike many of the players of his generation, highlighting the several factors that make the format interesting. The legendary Gavaskar, the first player to score 10000 runs in Test cricket, said that he, at times, is left speechless watching some of the extravagant shots batsmen play in T20 cricket.

"I know a lot of people who played around my time, they're not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for the simple reason that you know it's a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much action. When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes," Gavaskar said on The Analyst Inside podcast.

Gavaskar belongs from an era where batting in Test match cricket very much meant playing sedately. However, not hiding his fondness towards batting in modern-day cricket, Gavaskar is a big fan of the way batting has evolved, especially in T20s. Gavaskar was asked to name one batsman from the modern-day era he would have wanted to bat like and his response was not surprising.

"AB de Villiers... bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you're having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat's follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It's not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat" the former India captain explained.