I met him in 2013 and said 'a player like you is very rare. Realise your potential': Akhtar on India's modern-day great

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan would be way of the opening combination of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, while adding that captain Virat Kohli should not load himself with any undue pressure in the ICC tournament.

The T20 World Cup will be Kohli's last assignment as captain of India's T20 team and the India skipper would be willing to go out on a high, achieving something he is yet to – an ICC silverware, but in that process, Akhtar reckons it is important to not put too much pressure on himself.

"Rohit and Rahul," Akhtar said while replying to the question 'who will be India's biggest worry for Pakistan' on the 'Salaam Cricket' show organised by Sports Tak. "Right now, there are responsibilities on Kohli. He has ambitions that he finishes the World Cup and ends his captaincy on a winning note. But he shouldn’t be taking it needlessly. He isn’t in the best of nicks, he has given captaincy, wants to go out on a good note and my wishes are with him. His ending should be the way he wishes," Akhtar pointed out.

Akhtar went on to talk about Rohit, recalling his advice to the India batsman back in 2013. It was the same year when Rohit started opening the batting for India to turn a new chapter in his career. The batsman has not looked back since and emerged to become the biggest superstar in Indian cricket probably after Kohli. The former quick mentioned he was pleased to see Rohit turn his career around in the manner he did to become one of India's all-time great.

"In 2013, when I had spoken to him, I told him: 'A cricketer like you is very rare. Realise your ability, your potential. Why are you not a superstar?' And he finally realised the fact that he is one of the greatest players in Indian cricket. The timing he has, the hitting-power he has makes him the Inzamam of India. When he sets a target, the players to follow have it easy," said Akhtar

