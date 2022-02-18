'Never went for their trials, never talked to management': Indian youngster 'surprised' with RCB buying him in auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction with 22 players in their squad last week. Having already retained former captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj, RCB invested in former Chennai Super Kings star Faf du Plessis, India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Sri Lanka's leading spinner Wanindu Hasaranga among others.

RCB also roped in multiple domestic stars on their roster including batter Mahipal Lomror, who had earlier represented the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Lomror was picked for INR 95 lakh in the auction and the 22-year-old expressed his surprise at being picked by the RCB.

Before auction, I thought RCB is the last team which is going to pick me. Surprisingly, they bought me," Lomror told CricTracker.

“I had never spoken to anyone from the management. I never went to trials for RCB and neither, I had never talked to any management guy (from RCB) over a phone call or in person. So, I was a bit surprised. After the auction, Mike Hesson Sir called me, I got a call from Sanjay Bangar Sir as well.”

Lomror, however, remains excited to play alongside the likes of Kohli, Maxwell, and Karthik.

“It’s going to be a big learning season for me. Virat Kohli is a modern-day great. He’s the best cricketer at the moment. If you talk about DK (Dinesh Karthik), I played a lot against him in domestic cricket and I found him a very good finisher. That’s a role I look forward to. Maxi is the modern-day best finisher. So, I am going to learn a lot from these guys,” said the Indian youngster.

The RCB will also enter the next season of IPL with a new captain as Kohli had stepped down from the role last season. Lomror believes that RCB have multiple options to succeed the 33-year-old Indian star.

“I think we have a lot of options. Faf du Plessis has been a seasoned captain for South Africa for a long period of time. There’s Maxwell, who played the last season for RCB and he can be a good captain. Then there’s DK bhai, one of the best captains in the Indian domestic circuit. He also captained KKR for such a long time. So, I think there are many options,” said Lomror.