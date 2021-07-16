'I see more wrestlers than players in the T20 team': Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed was the latest to join the long list of prominent former cricketers to criticise the Pakistan cricket team for being whitewashed against an inexperienced England side that had five debutants in the three-match ODI series.

Javed, who represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and 22 Tests, said the players in Pakistan’s current T20 squad in England appear more like wrestlers than cricketers.

"They don't know what they are doing or what is their direction. I see more wrestlers than players in the T20 team. There are question marks over the fitness of Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood for international level," Aaqib said on the Geo News channel.

After losing the ODI series 3-0, Pakistan will face a full-strength England side in a three-match T20I series starting from Friday.

Javed said the selectors pushed Sohaib Maqsood into the national T20 squad on the basis of his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), without realising which position he would play.

"If you look at the team they have several players of similar nature or for one position. Is this the way to move forward," he questioned.

Maqsood was added to the Pakistan squad after Haider Ali was pulled out for violating Covid regulations.

Aaqib, who was head coach of the UAE side, praised the England team and management for having a clear vision about white-ball cricket and said their emphasis on maintaining a good run-rate in all circumstances had brought them much success.

(With PTI inputs)

