Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik on Sunday said that all the people in Bengaluru should be smiling as they have roped in Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood. "I think all the Bengaluru should be smiling": Dinesh Karthik reflects on Hazlewood joining RCB

Hazlewood was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹12.50 crores at the Indian Premier League mega auction at Jeddah on Sunday, marking a homecoming for the player.

Karthik said that earlier Hazlewood was a major and integral part of RCB's bowling attack.

"Everybody from RCB and all the fans have all said let's go for Josh Hazlewood and here we have him. Josh Hazlewood, it was all about who can we get and we got Josh Hazlewood. I think all the Bengaluru should be smiling at that option because we have seen what he can do in the year that he came, we qualified and he was such a major and integral part of that attack," Karthik was quoted in a release from RCB as saying.

"He's home where he belongs. Cannot wait to see him set the pitch ablaze at Chinnaswamy! #PlayBold #nmmRCB #IPLAuction #BidForBold #IPL2025 #JoshHazlewood," RCB wrote on X.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1860702604860264742

Hazlewood, the pacer with 67 wickets for Australia in 52 T20s and 136 scalps in 107 T20s, was a part of RCB's roster from 2022-23, playing 15 matches and taking 23 wickets, out of which 20 came in 2022 season. He also represented Chennai Super Kings from 2020-21, taking 12 wickets in 12 matches and winning the 2021 season with them.

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based franchise retained Virat Kohli along with Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction to be held this year.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs.

