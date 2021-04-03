'I think he's an absolute match-winner': Sourav Ganguly names the India cricketer he is 'obsessed with'

Just like it's not possible for a good teacher to pick his favourite student, when you’re the president of the BCCI, naming your favourite Indian cricketer or cricketers for that matter, can be slightly tricky. Sourav Ganguly has faced numerous short balls during his days as an active India cricketer, but even today, long after he's retired and holds the most vital post in the Indian cricket admiration, he occasionally gets the odd bouncer from his fans.

On Saturday, Ganguly, a guest on Classplus, a show on YouTube was thrown into a fix when one of the viewers asked him to pick his favourite player from the current Indian team. Ganguly replied saying that although being the BCCI chief, he should not pick any player over the other, but if he does like watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat, along with another young cricketer, whom Ganguly admitted he was 'obsessed with'.

Also Read | Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Glenn Maxwell: Sending loud messages in IPL 2021

"There are some fantastic players. As president of the board, I shouldn't say who's my favourite player. They're all part of a team and they're all favourite to me. But I enjoy Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting. I am obsessed with Rishabh Pant because I think he's an absolute match-winner. Jasprit Bumrah is good, Mohammed Shami is good. I like Shardul Thakur a lot because he's got the courage and the guts to perform at the top level," Ganguly said while replying to a query from a viewer.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Hyderabad and Indore on standby amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

Ganguly, who was mentoring Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019, has worked closely with Pant and has been very vocal towards his support for the young India wicketkeeper. Even when Pant was battling inconsistent form and was left out of India's limited-overs squad in 2020, Ganguly, along with some of the best former cricketers, Ricky Ponting included, had backed the keeper batsman, often labelling him as the 'X-Factor' that India needs.

And today, following a remarkable comeback, following some impressive performances during the tour of Australia and later on against England at home, Pant has got the world talking. The youngster was named captain of DC for IPL 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out following a shoulder injury.