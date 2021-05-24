Home / Cricket / ‘Thought people were thinking I was taking drugs’: Prithvi Shaw on his ban, says he and his father are ‘responsible'
cricket

‘Thought people were thinking I was taking drugs’: Prithvi Shaw on his ban, says he and his father are ‘responsible'

Prithvi Shaw spoke about his ban and called it a ‘difficult time’. He revealed that he was down with a cold and fever while playing the domestic tournament. That’s when his father suggested him to take cough syrup.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw: File photo(Getty Images)

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw recently had a terrific outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Delhi Capitals opener scored 308 runs from 8 games at a strike rate of 166.49. He was placed fourth on the Orange Cap list before the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to a surge in Covid cases in its bio-bubbles.

Prithvi has been in a rich vein of form lately and enjoying his game but there was a time when he had to suffer an 8-month ban for failing a dope test during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. As a result, he missed out onthe Test series against Bangladesh and South Africa at home and wasn’t a part of India's Test set-up for more than a year.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Shaw called it a ‘difficult time’. He revealed that he was down with a cold and fever while playing the domestic tournament. That’s when his father suggested him to take cough syrup.

“I think dad and I are responsible for the cough syrup controversy. I remember we were playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore and I was down with a cold and cough at that time. So I had gone out for dinner and was coughing a lot. So, I spoke to my dad. He asked me to take the cough syrup available in the market. What I did wrong was did not consult the physio, which was wrong on my part,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“I took that syrup for two days, and on the third day, I had my dope test. So that's when I was detected positive for a banned substance,” he added.

Prithvi further spoke about how he dealt with what people thought about him. The Mumbai batsman also expressed the feeling of facing a sudden downfall in his career after a good start.

“I can't express them in words. But it was a very difficult time. I was reading about myself everywhere. I was worried about people's perception, I thought people were thinking that I was taking banned substances and drugs. I was there for 2 and half months. I was thinking about it every day because I was having a good phase but then suddenly it all went down,” Prithvi said.

Topics
prithvi shaw ipl 2021 prithvi shaw ban
