'I was astonished. Couldn't believe what I'd seen': Kohli's tribute as Gayle, De Villiers inducted into RCB Hall of Fame

Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute for two of his very good friends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore duo was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame. Gayle and de Villiers played for RCB for seven and 10 years respectively in the IPL and will go down as two of the greatest the franchise has ever produced. Kohli had the opportunity to share the change room with both champions for a long time and it was fitting that the former RCB captain was the one to show Gayle and de Villiers their HOF mementos. (Also Read: 'It was Kohli's chance to win IPL as captain. Bowling that one bad over shattered me' - Former Australia star on 2016 final)

"It's truly special for me to be doing this for the both of you. We have seen how you've changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today and to bring RCB to where it is today. I've played for 11 years with AB de Villiers whereas seven with Chris Gayle. Both the journeys started in 2011 which for me will be the most special year. I met both of you in 2011, I started playing with both of you and RCB got to experience the brilliance of both you guys for so many years," Kohli said.

"I remember a few memories of playing together which always stands out for me. With AB, they are from the 2016 seasons, both against Gujarat, where in one game we had that massive partnership together which was amazing. I saw first-hand close up how brilliant he is and I was astonished. I couldn't believe what I had seen. The second memory is when we were struggling the same year and AB took us home.

"Chris came in after 4 games from nowhere, sitting in Jamaica and chilling. Not many people know but Chris was a replacement for Dirk Nannes. He came in, got 2 hundreds that year and 7 fifty-plus scores. The other memory is the 175 not out. I've been fortunate to witness the brilliance of these two guys for so many years and it's truly an honour for me to be standing here and be part of their induction. We would surely want to see more of you in RCB in whatever capacity that is."

De Villiers played 156 matches for RCB, and scored 4491 runs, including two centuries and 37 fifties. After Kohli, de Villiers is the second-highest run scorer for the franchise. He often kept wicket and has taken 96 catches for RCB in his 10 seasons with the franchise. In all the five occasions that RCB reached the IPL playoffs, de Villiers had had a huge role to play and the former South Africa captain is proud to be have received this honour.

"What an amazing privilege to be honest. I am quite emotional since I'm out of cricket and watching you boys on television really gets me excited. I believe it's going to be a special one. Everyone in the franchise who set this up, it's a really special touch and we have had some amazing time together as a team."

Gayle played a crucial role in making RCB a crowd favourite. Gayle scored 3163 runs for RCB across seven seasons before parting ways ahead of IPL 2018. Still, Gayle's plethora of records for the franchise makes him and RCB legend and quite easily an all-time great.

"I want to thank the fraternity and RCB franchise. It has been really special to be inducted for something really fantastic and I will always keep RCB close to my heart. I cheer a lot of memories I have with special players and coaches. Wish I was there to give a speech and tell you exactly how I feel. Like AB de Villiers mentioned, it is a bit emotional and touching for such a franchise we have created over the years. It is fantastic," said Gayle.

Speaking about RCB's initiative, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, "We are proud to announce the RCB Hall of Fame to honour our heroes. This is our token of love and appreciation for those individuals who truly exemplify the challenger spirit and the ability to 'Play Bold' in a multi-faceted avatar ranging from cricket, brand building, connecting with the fans, and loyalty. I am delighted that first two inductees of the RCB Hall of Fame are two talismans - Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers – who gave their best for the team and transformed the game along the way."