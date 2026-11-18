The Sandpapergate scandal lives on as new revelations keep surfacing. This time, one of the three central figures, Cameron Bancroft, has spoken about the incident.

Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith after the Sandpapergate. (X Images)

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“As it turns out, I ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team,” Bancroft has said, alleging that the whole team knew about the use of sandpaper in the Cape Town Test during Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa.

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In a column for The West Australian, the batter admitted to withholding information during Cricket Australia's original investigation. His recollection and allegations directly challenge Pat Cummins’ recent denial that other players were aware of the use of sandpaper.

“I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth,” Bancroft wrote. “My cricket career has been destroyed, and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying,” Bancroft wrote about Usman Khawaja’s recent claims about the scandal.

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{{^usCountry}} The right-hander alleged that head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present during conversations about generating reverse swing. The batter, however, maintained that then-captain Steve Smith distanced himself from the discussions. Bancroft alleges bowlers knew {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The right-hander alleged that head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present during conversations about generating reverse swing. The batter, however, maintained that then-captain Steve Smith distanced himself from the discussions. Bancroft alleges bowlers knew {{/usCountry}}

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“If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time I would have,” Bancroft recalled, describing how desperate he was at the time to establish himself in Australia’s Test squad.

He further claimed that he took over the task of tampering with the ball because the television cameras were following David Warner.

“All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working,” he wrote. Bancroft also claimed that he discussed the movement of the ball with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

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“I was discussing its performance with teammates who knew I wasn’t just plucking at the quarter seam, but that I was actually using sandpaper,” he wrote. He said that the conversations continued into the Cape Town Test, where he was eventually caught on camera.

“They all told me what I was doing wasn’t enough,” he alleged, referring to the bowlers’ feedback on the movement of the ball.

Bancroft also said that bowling coach Saker instructed him to do more.

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“In my opinion, if he [Lehmann] didn't know he wouldn't have said that and if it wasn't clear enough before ... once again. WE ALL KNEW,” Bancroft wrote. He alleged that Lehmann had instructed substitute Peter Handscomb to remove the sandpaper after it was spotted on camera.

The current Australia captain firmly denied knowing about the use of sandpaper during the tour. “When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong,” Cummins said. “I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening,” he added, rejecting earlier claims from Usman Khawaja.

Bancroft said that Cummins’ comments left him feeling “angry, betrayed and alone.” Cricket Australia has opened a forum for “individuals to share their account of the events”. However, the governing body has already made it clear that there will be no reopening of the investigation. Cricket Australia issued the following statement after Bancroft shared his account.

CA Statement

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Cricket Australia responded to Bancroft's statement with the following release:

"We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments.

We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events.

We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible."