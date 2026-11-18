The IPL retentions are in, and they reveal an interesting divide between the teams that did well last season and those that struggled. The top four franchises from IPL 2026 have retained a total of 79 players, while the four teams that finished at the bottom have kept 70. A look at the purses remaining for the upcoming mini-auction makes the contrast even more pronounced. The top four teams will enter the event on December 16 with a combined budget of ₹90.10 crore, while the bottom four will have a combined budget of ₹149.75 crore. The IPL trophy. (BCCI) Across 10 franchise, 184 players have been retained overall. This leaves 66 vacant spots to be filled during the mini-auction on December 16. A total of ₹297.95 crore will be available to the franchises during the bidding to assemble the best possible squads for IPL 2027. However, the retention exercise was not solely about releasing underperformers. While some teams have attempted to plug their weaknesses from last season, others have opted for financial flexibility to rebuild their squads as extensively as a mini-auction allows.

The top four vs the bottom four retention divide. (HT Digital)

The finalists keep faith The defending champions have, as expected, trusted their core, which has won them two consecutive titles, and have retained 20 players. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remain the key cogs in a well-oiled machine. Their most notable release is Jacob Bethell, whose injury situation might have played a significant part in that decision. The 2026 champions will go into the auction with a purse of ₹14.15 crore and are unlikely to target a marquee acquisition during the event. The 2026 runners-up, Gujarat Titans, have retained the most players, 22. Yet, there is a concern about their finishing. In IPL 2026, their death-overs scoring rate of 10.14 was the lowest, while their bowlers conceded around 11.67 runs per over in the same phase. They have traded in Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad to address that problem, but he will still need adequate support. The other teams that reached the playoffs in IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, have taken two different approaches to retention. The Sunrisers have taken a significant decision in releasing Travis Head. The Australian has already stated that he will not be available for the 2027 season; hence, the release makes sense. Their bowling was a concern in 2026, and they have traded in Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan to plug those gaps. The Rajasthan Royals have traded in Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth to add variety and depth to their bowling attack. Their batting was already one of the strongest in IPL 2026. They have released Shimron Hetmyer after his modest returns last season and have Donovan Ferreira as a potential alternative.

Performance vs Auction Spending power for mini-auction. (HT Digital)

The bottom four create room The Kolkata Knight Riders have made an interesting decision around the ₹43.20 crore investment they made last season. They have retained the ₹25.20 crore recruit Cameron Green, while releasing the ₹18 crore signing Matheesha Pathirana. Notably, Pathirana bowled just eight deliveries in IPL 2026 before being ruled out due to injury. The Knights had the most economical bowling unit in IPL 2026, with an economy of 9.09. However, their scoring rate of 9.26 with the bat was also among the lowest in the league. KKR have a budget of ₹41.65 crore for the mini-auction, and they must look to strengthen their batting without weakening an already effective bowling unit. The Chennai Super Kings have also revisited their expensive investments. They bought two players for ₹14.20 crore each ahead of the 2026 season: Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. While they have released Veer, Sharma has been retained. MS Dhoni’s retirement will set CSK on a path of transition. Nevertheless, they have built a promising batting line-up around Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube. The arrival of Liam Livingstone might give them further flexibility. Yet the departures of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis as part of a trade with SRH, and the releases of Spencer Johnson and Matt Henry, will keep them busy during the auction. Their pacers picked up 59 wickets at an economy of 9.92 in IPL 2026, and they will try to rebuild the department at the auction on December 16 with an eye on improving those returns. The bottom two teams, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, have made significant changes to their squads through trades. Mumbai have traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh. This gives them a formidable Indian pace core featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep. However, the departure of Pandya removes an established seam-bowling all-rounder from the middle order.

Purse size remaining for mini-auction ahead of IPL 2027. (HT Digital)

The Super Giants have the largest remaining budget for the auction at ₹47.45 crore. They were particularly active in the trade window leading up to the retention deadline. The biggest move saw Rishabh Pant join Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav arriving in return. They have also parted ways with Shami, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje. While Kuldeep strengthens their spin attack, the Super Giants will look to make judicious use of their large purse to reinforce their pace department and middle-order batting. Also Read: IPL 2027 Retention: Mitchell Starc, Travis Head released; Cameron Green retained The Punjab and Delhi routes With Hardik Pandya traded in, Punjab have strengthened an already powerful batting line-up comprising Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh. However, the departure of Arshdeep leaves them without one of their most experienced pacers. They have also released Lockie Ferguson. With ₹18.60 crore available at the auction, PBKS will have to be selective and should primarily look to reinforce their pace department.

Retention strategy of IPL teams. (HT Digital)