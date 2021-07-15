‘I'd do it again, hopefully you’ll not tell my parents’: Ashwin trolls Twitter user for bringing up IPL 2019 'Mankading'

Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ incident from Indian Premier League 2019 has once again come into focus when a Twitter user tagged the Indian off-spinner on the micro-blogging site while making his remark over ‘spirit of cricket’.

Recently a video surfaced on Twitter in which former Indian captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev could be seen affecting a non-striker run-out in a 1992 ODI game against South Africa. The aforementioned user replied to that post, taking a sly dig at Ashwin by mentioning that Dev’s action was ‘fair’ and in ‘true spirit’ as he had warned the batter and didn’t ‘wait’ for him to leave the crease.

“Kapil has played it very fair…by warning Kirsten once and not claiming the first time. More importantly he did it by NOT stopping and waiting for Kirsten to go out of the crease. This is in the true spirit. @ashwinravi99 @DineshKarthik @bhogleharsha @vijaylokapally @kartikmurali” said the user.

Ashwin took a notice of his mention and didn’t shy off giving a reply. The Indian off-spinner said he would continue to do that. Also, he took a cheeky dig at the user, asking for his permission and hoping that the latter won’t complain to his parents.

“I would do it again if a batsman goes out of the crease. I would also like to seek your permission to do the same cos if a bowler needs to run a batter out that way, he/she needs to premeditate the same and hopefully you will approve of the same and not tell my parents about it,” Ashwin wrote.

Ashwin’s Mankading act in the IPL 2019 to dismiss Jos Buttler is one of the matters that keep popping up on social media in some way or the other. However, the spinner has already made his stance clear that criticism of premeditated non-striker run-outs is unfair for the bowlers.

The seasoned off-spinner is currently in England for the 5-match Test series against the hosts, beginning from August 4. Before that, he played a County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset and returned with excellent bowling figures. He opened the Surrey bowling attack in both innings and picked up 6 wickets in the second innings. He scalped a total of 7 wickets in the game that ended in a draw.

