I would trade lives with Neil Armstrong: Chris Morris would love to discover what's it like to be on the moon- WATCH

Everyone has a celebrity in mind that they would love to live as for at least a day. Be it a scientist, a film star or a sports personality, we have all got someone whose lives keep us engaged and wondering what it'd be like if we were them. Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Chris Morris is no different, though you could say his ambitions are a little "too far high".

In a hilarious video posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle, Morris is seen playing a game with skipper Sanju Samson. When the latter asks Morris: "If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be and why?", the Proteas all-rounder replies saying, he "would probably trade lives with Neil Armstrong."

"I think so that I could feel what's it like to be on the moon," he adds. The video then cuts to Sanju Samson batting in the nets, where he hit a ball in the air, and through hilarious video editing, the ball lands on the moon. There is an astronaut on the moon and the ball slowly bounces towards the suited person. Eventually, the ball is caught by the astronaut and when the space suit's visor is unhooked, Chris Morris' face is revealed. The video ends with Morris sporting a cheeky smile and winking at the camera.

Morris, who can hit a long ball himself, is currently back home following the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis in India. At IPL 2021 auction, he was bought for a whopping ₹16.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league.

Until the season came to a premature halt, Morris lived up to the expectations with the ball. In 7 matches, he bagged 14 wickets to remain joint-second in the list of highest wicket-takers with Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan.