IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic team performs air show rehearsal over Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian Air Force's (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatic team performed air show rehearsal over Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, ahead of the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic team will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the tournament on Sunday.

The members of the Suryakiran Aerobatic team showcased some thrilling formations during the rehearsal and flew over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The cricket fans are already getting excited not only for the ODI World Cup 2023 final but also to experience the air show that will take place ahead of the game.

Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team consists of highly trained pilots from the Indian Air Force who showcase their expertise in precision aerobatics. The team has enthralled many spectators in India as well as abroad flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft.

The Team's displays involve a seamless fusion of individual skills, teamwork and meticulous planning. Stunning formation loops and barrel rolls to gravity-defying crossovers, their performances push the limits of aerial artistry.

Meanwhile, on the field, India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat in their chase of a humble target of 213 on a spiteful surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The five-time champions slipped in its chase but recovered just in time to scrape past the Proteas.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win. (ANI)