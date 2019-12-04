Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India

cricket

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:03 IST

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop named uncapped 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi and 19-year-old Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti as the future prospects for India. “I’m eagerly waiting to see if Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti can be fit and continue their progress. Nagarkoti, in particular,” Bishop said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo. While Nagarkoti has been struggling with injuries for quite some time, Mavi has impressed with his bowling in the domestic circuit and also in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

West Indies will take on India in a three-match T20I series starting December 6 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series a two-match Test series. When asked about West Indies’ chances in the upcoming series, he describing India as a dominant force in world cricket and said that the T20 World Cup triumph does not mean that West Indies will be able to beat the hosts in the upcoming series.

READ: Foundation of India’s pace battery laid by likes of Kapil Dev: Bishop

“Well, you always have a chance of winning. (But) How many people come to India and beat India? It’s a cauldron. My expectation and hope is for them (West Indies) to win - but if they don’t, I’m not going to be put off.

“This is what I want people in the Caribbean particularly to understand: India are a dominant force in the world game. West Indies can’t go from winning one World Cup game to beating a team that got to the semi-finals of that World Cup with assurance.

READ: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

“The fans will want to see victory, but what I’m saying is, maybe this Indian tour is a bridge too soon. If it doesn’t happen, all is not lost. Victory will be important, but if it doesn’t happen against this dynamic Indian team, it is not, ‘Break the house down and build it over’. It is about fine-tuning their game for the T20 World Cup next year and then in 2021.”