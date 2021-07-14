ICC announces new point system and fixtures of WTC 2

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the points system for the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the bilateral series that will be part of the 2021-23 cycle commencing next month.

In WTC 2, teams winning a Test match will be awarded 12 points irrespective of the number of Test matches involved in the series. A draw will fetch 4 points while a tied Test match will give 6 points to both the teams.

"Each match of the upcoming WTC will now be contested for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, moving away from the previous system where the same number of points were allocated to each series, divided across the number of matches played," ICC said in a release.

The complex system of awarding 120 points per series irrespective of the number of matches involved in it created a lot of confusion not only among fans but also among the teams. The ICC did away with the 60 (in 2 match series), 40 (in 3 match series), 30 (in 4 match series) and 24 (in 5 match series) points for a victory in a Test in the next cycle.

Also Read | India's full schedule in WTC 2 and complete FAQ of new points system

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the changes had been made to simplify the points system while taking learnings from the disruption last year:

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing, while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests.

“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played.”

WTC 2 fixture

As in the first edition of the championship, the nine teams will play six series each, three home and three away with the cut-off date being 31 March 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON