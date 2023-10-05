ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Bengaluru

Bangalore, officially called Bengaluru, is the capital of Karnataka; it is the second fastest growing metropolis of India and also the fourth highest GDP contributor after cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. The city comprises closely built old town, together with a number of modern outlying areas (former suburbs) laid out in a gridiron pattern to the north and south, with many parks and wide streets. As a self-contained city with hundreds of technology, software, and telecommunications companies, the city came to be known as the Silicon Valley of India.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are travelling to Bengaluru for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, here’s a quick look at the must-see/do/eat/shop in the city.

Match Fixtures:

October 20: Australia vs Pakistan, 2 pmOctober 26: England vs Sri Lanka, 2 pmNovember 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 10:30 amNovember 9: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2 pmNovember 12: India vs Netherlands, 2 pm

Stadium: M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Capacity: 40,000

Know the Stadium: Founded in 1969, this stadium was originally named the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium. However, it was renamed after M Chinnaswamy, a lawyer who was the president of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) from 1977 until 1980. The stadium was given Test status in 1974-75. The debut Test match was played in 1974 with the West Indian legends Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards. India marked their first test victory in this Chinnaswamy stadium against England in 1976–77. The stadium also houses the Indian Cricket Academy.

How to reach the stadium:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinaswamy Stadium is 34 kms from the airport.

Nearest railway station is: Bangalore Cantonment

Nearest bus stop is Indian Express: 3 minute walk

Nearest Metro station: Cubbon Park (21 minute walk)

Average Temperature: In October, high of 28-31 and low of 19-21 degree Celsius. In November, high of 29 and low of 19-21 degree Celsius.

What to see/do: Cubbon Park, Raj Bhavanm Vidhan Soudha, Town Hall, Mayo Hall, Sheshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, Corporation Building, Bangalore Palace, High Court. Lal Bagh. Ravindra Kalashetra. National Gallery of Modern Art. Sacred Heart Church. Jamia Masjid. Human Brain Museum. Indian Cartoon Gallery. Bull Temple.

Do microlight flying. ATV ride, Paintball, GoKarting,at Yashvanthpur and Kanakapura. Bird watching in Hebbal Lake. Lumbini Gardens. Breakout Experience in Koramangla. Snow City, the biggest snow park in South India. Talk to Hand, a laser gaming battle drone in Jayanagar, iPlay iceskating arena in Whitefield, Fun World Amusement Park near Bengaluru Palace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What/Where to eat: MTR, Vidyarthi Bhavan, Brahmin’s Coffee Bar, Halli Mane, CTR, Veena Stores, Janata Hotel, Udupi Krisha Hotel. Indiranagar, MG Road and Koramangala are the hotspots for foodies. VV Puram Street food.

Must eats: Banana bun. Goli Baje. Neer dosa. Patrode. Mengaluru fish curry. Colada roti. Mysore Pak. Bisi Bele bath. Obbattu. Filter coffee.

Where to shop: KR Market. Atta Galatta, a bookstore with a cafe. Indo-Dubai Plaza. Jayanagar 4th Block. Street shopping around Jyoti Nivas College, Commercial Street, Brigade Road - MG Road, Shivajinagar, Chikpete, Avenue Road. UB City. Park Square Mall. Royal Meeakshi Mall.

Hotels near M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Oakwood Premier Prestige (0.8 kms), Southern Star (450 metres), JW Marriott Bengaluru (0.9 kms), Zone by The Park Infantry (0.6 kms), The Chancery Pavilion (1.4 kms), Lemon Tree Premier, Ulsoor Lake (2.1 kms), The Oberoi Bangalore (2.2 kms), Shangri-La (1.9 kms).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Transport: The main modes of transportation are Namma Metro, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Buses, Auto Rickshaw, Taxis, Uber or Ola, Go Pink taxis.

Metro operates between 5.30 am and 11 pm and has two major lines: Green line between Nagasandra and Silk Institute, Purple line between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli. Same Purple line travels between K. R. Puram and Whitefield. You can buy tickets using WhatsApp, Namma Metro app, PayTM and Yatra app. You select the entry and exit metro stations through the chatbot on Whatsapp number 81055-56677.

Fare for BMTC buses have to be paid only by cash.

Autorickshaws charge ₹30 for the first 2 kilometres and then ₹15 for every kilometre after that. Insist on metered fares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Go Pink taxis are for female travellers and are driven by women drivers.

Remember:

- Bengaluru’s traffic is notorious, start early.

- Avoid late night travel alone.

- Keep a light jacket or wind cheater, the weather can be unpredictable.

- Keep cash in small denominations specially if you are street shopping.

- Bargaining is common.