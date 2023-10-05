ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Pune

Often referred to as ‘Oxford of the East’ and always making it to the ‘Most Liveable Cities in India’ list, Pune is one of country’s largest IT and automobile and manufacturing hubs. The earliest reference to Pune is an inscription dated 937 CE, which refers to the town as Punya-Vishaya, meaning 'sacred news'. The name was anglicised to Poona in 1857 and changed to Pune in 1978. If you are heading to Pune for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, here’s a quick look at the must-see/do/eat/shop in the city.

Indian cricketers Kedar Jadhav and Rohit Pawar, President of MCA, and others during the ICC men's World Cup trophy tour in Pune(PTI)

Match Fixtures:

October 19: India vs Bangladesh, 2 pm

October 30: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

November 1: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2 pm

November 8: England vs Netherlands, 2 pm

November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh, 10:30 am

Stadium: MCA International Stadium. Capacity: 42,700

Know the Stadium: Inaugurated in 2012, the MCA International Cricket Stadium is located on the outskirts of Pune at Gahunje and is popularly known as Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium. To avoid washouts, MCA has sand-based outfield. The first ever international fixture at the ground was a T20 International played between India and England in December 2012.

How to reach the stadium: Distance from Pune airport is nearly 24 kilometres. Nearest railway station is Pune Junction is 28 kms. It is within the close vicinity of the IT Hub of Hinjawadi, the auto hub of Chakan and the industrial belt of PCMC.

Pune has two Metro lines: Red and Blue. The nearest bus stop is Wadgaon, a 10-minute walk. Bus lines 374 and 374A stop near MCA. It is also just a 2-hour drive from Mumbai.

Average Temperature: In October, high of 29-32 and low of 20-25 degree Celsius. In November, high of 30-32 and low of 14-19 degree Celsius.

What to see: Shaniwar Wada. The Aga Khan Palace. Blades of Glory Cricket Museum. Kirkee War Cemetery. Parvati Hill. Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum. Lal Mahal. Khadakwasla Dam. Shivneri Fort. Day trips to Imagicaa Theme and Water Park, Dinosaur Park in Lonavala, Pawna Lake. Mahabaleshwar. Khandala. Do the Kalsubai Trek, Ratangad Trek. Jungle trekking and camping in Vasota Fort.

What/where to eat: Independence Brewing Company: A microbrewery serving beers with brunch. Shreyas for traditional food. Kayani Bakery. Durvankur Dining Hall. SP Biryani House. Vohuman Cafe. German Bakery. Malaka Spice. Terttulia. Le Plaisir. Dolally Taproom. Must-eat include Misal pav, Vada pav, Bun Maska with Irani Chai, Mawa Cake, Chitale’s Bhakarwadi, Poha, Dabeli.

Where to shop: Sophia Bookshop. Tulsi Baug. Sanskriti Lifestyle. Phule Market. Westend Mall. Seasons Mall. The Pavilion Mall. Phoenix Market City. Street shopping in MG Road, Hong Kong Lane, Lane 1 and 2 Koregaon Park, Kesariya Lane.

Hotels near MCA International Stadium: Sayaji Pune (9.9 kms), JW Marriott (20.7 kms), Four Points by Sheraton (26 kms), Lemon Tree Hinjawadi (11 kms), Hyatt Place Pune Hinjawadi (10.3 kms), Crown Plaza Pune City Centre (24.3 kms), Orritel Convention Spa and Wedding Resort (8.7 kms), Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi (10.7 kms).

Transport: Cabs, Ola/Uber are easily available. There is also a huge army of auto-rickshaws. There are some prepaid rickshaw stands at Shivajinagar, Swargate Bus Depot and Lohegaon Airport. Buses run in the Pune city, Pimpri, Chinchwad and other adjoining areas of Pune; currently there are 10 operational bus depots. Although the vehicles are crowded and smoke-belching, the network is very extensive. Pune has two Metro lines: Red and Blue.

Local trains or EMUs connect Pune to Pune-Chinchwad and various hill stations that include Lonavla, Khandala, Mahabaleshwar. There is only one line with 17 stations.

Remember:

- Pune is safe but do not be over-adventurous.

- If you are facing serious problems in public transport, email or call the Road Transport Authorities at 020-22051414 or 020-27492828 (PCMC) or email rtopune@dataone.in .

- Do not travel with any prohibited and inflammable items in metro trains.

- Taxi can be safe if you take a licensed car. Negotiate the prices before you board the transport.

- Beware of pickpockets.