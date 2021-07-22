Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ICC fines Sri Lanka for slow over-rate in 2nd ODI against India
ICC fines Sri Lanka for slow over-rate in 2nd ODI against India

ICC on Thursday announced that Sri Lanka were been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in Colombo on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka fined for slow over rate in 2nd ODI by ICC(REUTERS)

The problems for Sri Lanka are never ending. After losing the 2nd ODI and the series to India despite being in a strong position, ICC on Thursday announced that the hosts were been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in Colombo on Tuesday.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella leveled the charge.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League," ICC said in a release.

ICC also announced that there won't be any official hearing as Sri Lanka captain Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Sri Lanka will again face India in the third and final ODI hoping to avoid a whitewash on Friday.

