ICC hopes new Super 7 can keep ODI WC competitive

The good old 50-over cricket, which once thrived and now faces a challenge with the advent of T20s, will see its World Cup structure change once more.

Indian cricket team. (AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that ODI World Cups will revert to being a 14-team events, as in the past - 2019 and 2023 were 10-team affairs - but with a modified framework. Teams ranked 12-14 will feature in Round 1 with the best-placed team qualifying for the tournament proper in Round 2. This advanced round will have 12 teams divided into two groups of six, followed by a newly introduced Super 7 stage.

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These best 7 teams will comprise of teams finishing in top three of each Groups in Round 2 as well as the next highest placed team from the two Groups as seen during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

For example if India are among the top 7 teams in Round 2, they will advance to Super 7 stage which will then be played in a round robin format. That would make it 11 matches featuring crowd-pullers Team India - 5 in Round 2 as well as 6 more in Super 7 before the semi-finalists are decided.

“The structure has been designed to strengthen the competitive narrative across every stage of the event,” the ICC said in a statement. “The increased consequence and enhanced competitive intensity promises to enhance the overall experience for fans while continuing to provide emerging teams with the opportunity to compete on cricket’s biggest stage.”

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{{^usCountry}} Critics may argue that consigning the 12-14 ranked teams to Round 1 reduces their prospects of greater participation in the tournament. That said, it is also true that smaller nations have had it tough to stay competitive in 50 overs cricket with reduced pathway tournaments and T20 gaining prominence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critics may argue that consigning the 12-14 ranked teams to Round 1 reduces their prospects of greater participation in the tournament. That said, it is also true that smaller nations have had it tough to stay competitive in 50 overs cricket with reduced pathway tournaments and T20 gaining prominence. {{/usCountry}}

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The ODI World Cup format has changed frequently since the turn of the century. The 2011 and 2015 edition featured 14 teams but had quarter finals following early round of teams equally divided in two Groups of 7. That was considered excess.

Later, to keep the tournament competitive and the format relevant, subsequent events were made leaner by keeping them to 10 teams. With the tournament expanding, to make up for the risk of too many one-sided contests impacting cost-ineffectiveness, the Super 7 stage has been introduced.

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India-Pakistan re-clash

There is a good chance of having the money-spinning India-Pakistan clash two-times over - in Round 2 as well as Super 7 with room for the arch rivals to meet again in the semis or the final. But that would heavily depend on how competitive Pakistan remains. The two nations no longer compete outside multinational events for reasons beyond cricket, making these contests highly anticipated.

The new format structure has been endorsed by the ICC board but a final nod will come in November, in time for the 2027 ODI World Cup to be played in the African continent.

Super 10 in T20 World Cup

As reported on Tuesday, the T20 World Cups will continue to be played by 20 teams with Super 10s replacing Super 8s to bring a greater competitive edge to the event. To determine the semi-finalists, topping the two Super 10 Groups will now offer a greater incentive.

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The Group leaders get a direct semi-final entry while the other two berths will be decided by IPL-styled eliminators (second placed teams playing third placed teams of opposite Group in Super 10).