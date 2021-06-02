ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains second spot; Chameera and Perera register gains

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have maintained their second and third spot respectively, in the latest ICC ODI batsmen rankings released on Wednesday. Kohli has 857 rating points while Rohit retains his spot with 825 rating points. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also maintained his fifth spot in the bowlers’ ranking list with a rating of 690.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan quick Dushmantha Chameera and skipper Kusal Perera have made considerable gains following a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Chameera's career-best figures of 5 for 16, which won him the Player of the Match award, has helped him jump 27 slots to a career-best 33rd position. He began the series in 72nd position and moved up last week with a three-wicket haul in the second encounter.

Perera's sixth ODI century has lifted him 13 places to 42nd place in the weekly update to the men's rankings, which is carried out on Wednesdays. This is only one place shy of the left-handed batsman's career-best ranking of 41st achieved in June 2016.

Dhananjaya de Silva is another Sri Lanka player to gain in the rankings, moving up 10 places to 85th after a knock of 55. He has also progressed two places to 79th among bowlers and is up seven places to 24th among all-rounders. Leg-spinner Wasindu Hasaranga has moved up nine places to a joint-51st position.

For Bangladesh, who won the series 2-1, Mahmudullah's knock of 53 sees him advance two slots to 36th position while Mosaddek Hussain's innings of 51 have lifted him 12 places to 113th in the rankings. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who grabbed four for 46, has progressed 12 places to 88th position.

(With ANI Inputs)